Hank Williams Jr.'s wife, Mary Jane, has died, according to a report.

TMZ reports that Mary Jane Thomas died on Tuesday (March 22) in Jupiter, Fla., at the age of 58. According to a family source who spoke to the celebrity news outlet, she may have suffered a possible blood clot following an undisclosed medical procedure.

A spokesperson for the Jupiter, Fla., Police Department tells TMZ they responded to a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at about 5PM on Tuesday. Responders took Thomas to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are not looking at her death as suspicious, according to TMZ.

Hank Williams Jr. is known for a long string of outlaw country hits including "A Country Boy Can Survive," "Family Tradition," "All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)," "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound" and more. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville in November of 2021.

According to TMZ, Thomas was a former model for Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion. She and the Country Music Hall of Famer met in 1985 at a concert Williams performed in Washington State. They married in 1990 and had two children together: a daughter, Katie Williams-Dunning, and a son, Samuel Williams.

Katie Williams-Dunning died in a car crash in 2020 at the age of 27.

Her surviving brother, Sam, turned to social media in February of 2022 to allege that his father and his half-sister, Holly Williams, have been subjecting him to a conservatorship since shortly after his sister died.