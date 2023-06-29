Gwen Stefani Talks ‘Amazing’ Experience of Writing Love Songs About Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has been writing songs for decades, but she's never been in a songwriting era quite like this one. In a new interview with Glamour, Stefani reflects on how her marriage to Blake Shelton is changing everything for her in terms of musical inspiration.

"I spent most of my life writing about heartache, and now I'm writing about my love. It's an amazing thing," she explains.

That influence comes through loud and clear in her new song, "True Babe," which opens up about Stefani's love story with Shelton in lines including, "I wanna fly to your shows / Wanna wake up in your clothes."

Stefani goes on to say that her marriage to Shelton has impacted every aspect of her life.

"One thing in my life that is not a money thing that makes my life very, very rich is obviously the most important thing: Love," she says. "And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now, and it's just been the most incredible thing."

It's even impacting her mental health and workout regimen. The singer admits she doesn't get around to exercising every single day, but if she skips a workout, she's got plenty of other health tools to keep her feeling good — including smooching her country star husband.

"I don't wanna exercise every day, but when I do, I feel so much better. I'm talking about, like, a million times better," the singer explains. "I think that [it's] just about trying to find balance, you know, in everything. From prayer to exercise to making out with my husband, like, all of it."

Shelton and Stefani are coming up on their second wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

Pictures: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet together at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Her furry boots stole everyone's attention which he — in his customary jeans and blazer — looked happy to give it to her.