Blake Shelton's new wife, Gwen Stefani, wore two different Vera Wang wedding dresses during Saturday's (July 3) ceremony and reception. An ornate veil paid tribute to her children and new husband.

Photos shared at the designer's Instagram page spotlight a gown for the ceremony and a mini-dress for the reception. The singer's veil is a true one-of-a-kind creation: Hand-embroidered around the hem were the first names of her new family of five (Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo).

The actual dress is described as a "lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back." This formal look contrasted her sassy reception dress.

Stefani was the first to share pictures of her dresses on Instagram on Monday night (July 5); however, her first picture of her party dress was a candid picture that didn't fully explain what she had done. For the after-party, she changed into a second dress, another Vera Wang gown. This one also paid tribute to her kids with three embroidered baby love birds representing them, and there was a separate pair of hand-sewn love birds representing the couple.

Per Vera Wang, "For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt."

Photographer Jeremy Bustos took the pictures seen in the posts above. He shared a couple more on his Instagram page, including one of Shelton and Stefani dancing together.

Shelton wore dark blue jeans and a vest over a white shirt. While it was a formal affair, the dogs were allowed to attend.

The couple married after five years of dating. The ceremony took place at a chapel that Shelton had built for Stefani on his ranch in Oklahoma. It's described as an intimate affair, but there was at least one celebrity sighting: Carson Daly officiated the wedding, sharing these pictures on his social media:

