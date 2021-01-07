Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Didn’t Have Any Idea’ About Blake Shelton’s Proposal

Country music fans erupted with joy when Blake Shelton finally popped the question to his longtime mate, fellow The Voice star Gwen Stefani, this past fall. Now, Stefani has revealed exactly how it went down.

As she recently shared on The Tonight Show, the remarkable moment almost didn't happen. After a fair amount of coronavirus-related grief, however, the couple ended up at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, surrounded by family, where the "God's Country" singer surprised Stefani with a ring.

"It was pretty magical," Stefani says. "I wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened at all — didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier."

The singer admits that, at the time, she was "sort of [wondering] like, what's happening with us? It was on my mind, like, we've been together a long time now. What's going on? I was in that place in my head.

"We also had this trip planned to come to Oklahoma, and it was one of those COVID kind of — not a fight, but it was like, maybe we should cancel the trip, this is getting too hard. Everybody has to get tested, and everyone was on edge ... all the plans — you can't make plans anymore!" Stefani continues. "Anyways, we were this close to canceling the trip, but we ended up making it all happen. We were all here at the ranch, and basically, it happened."

But even from there, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Further detailing the story, the No Doubt frontwoman recalled how the unexpected proposal involved Shelton's truck, impatient kin and a cabinet.

"Nobody knew it was gonna happen," Stefani continues. "Blake, meanwhile, had this ring in the side of his truck. And when I say the side of his truck, like, his truck is disgusting. It has things falling out, equipment — total rugged man stuff, like mud … a lot of junk in it, and dirt."

Simultaneously, Stefani's brother was "trying to cook a stew at home, so he was like, 'We gotta get back, it's gonna burn!' And my son was like, 'I gotta go to the bathroom!' Nobody wanted to be there," she remembers.

"And out of nowhere, [Blake] has this ring that's in a cabinet when I opened it. He's like, 'Oh, get the fire starter.' I open the cabinet, and there's this ring there, and I'm like, 'Are you serious?!' It was pretty, like, what?" Stefani adds. "And we both start bawling; everyone was in shock."

Now, the happy couple only has to figure out when to get married.

In the meantime, Stefani's working on music: At the end of 2020, she released a comeback solo single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," and as she shared with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, she's currently working on a new album.