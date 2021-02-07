Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made an unexpected (and very funny) cameo during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night (Feb. 7), during a T-Mobile commercial. The new ad envisions a substandard cell phone network as the reason for the pair's relationship.

At the start of the clip, Stefani calls up her The Voice comrade Adam Levine after her divorce from fellow artist Gavin Rossdale and tells him she's ready to start making her way out into the dating world again. Levine responds with a cheerful greeting and asks what she's looking for.

"I'm sick of LA guys. I want someone completely different. Maybe someone from another country, and someone cultured, sensitive, and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman," Stefani tells him -- but since her phone signal isn't strong, Levine hears, "I'm sick of LA guys. I want someone completely country -- uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman."

And who walks into the picture right at that moment? Yep, it's Levine's buddy Shelton in all his glory, carrying an armful of wings and nachos.

"I have your guy," Levine assures Stefani.

Cut to their first date: Stefani is dazed when Shelton shows up at a fancy restaurant, dressed in Oklahoma casual and even sporting spurs.

"Did you ride a horse here?" asks an incredulous Stefani.

"Yeah," replies Shelton. "Want a ride home?"

The moral of the story? Don't trust your love life to just any network -- even if, in the real world, Shelton and Stefani got engaged late last year.

Super Bowl LV opened with a rousing version of the National Anthem performed by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. Dolly Parton and Chris Janson's youngest son Jesse are also part of other big game commercials this year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: Country Commercials Fit for the Super Bowl