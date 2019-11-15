Guest Room Sessions: Tony Lucca and Ernie Halter, ‘Blackbird’

The Boot's November Guest Room Sessions installment is a simple take on a Beatles classic. This month, The Voice alum Tony Lucca and singer-songwriter Ernie Halter come together for a mellow version of "Blackbird." Press play above to watch.

Inspired by Halter's slightly jazzy piano version of the acoustic classic, Lucca dreamed up the idea of bringing the two artists together on the song. The duo recorded their Guest Room Sessions video in the living room of a Victorian-era craftsman house in Grand Rapids, Mich., after performing an intimate house show together. That casual, laid-back sensibility shines through in the performance's calming harmonies and friendly vibe.

"It was all telepathic at this point in the evening. We didn't bother to rehears it because, I mean, it's "Blackbird,"" Lucca tells The Boot. "I've always admired Ernie's piano rendition of the song and thought it would be cool to try it together with me on the guitar, sticking closer to the original Beatles version."