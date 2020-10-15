Guest Room Sessions: The Close, ‘Burn It Down’

Americana trio the Close, with special guest Joel Shewmake, take over a bedroom in Hendersonville, Tenn., for this Guest Room Sessions performance. Press play above to watch their performance of Shewmake's song "Burn It Down."

The Close -- Lori J. Rowton, Shannon Walker and James McKinney -- consider Shewmake "one of our dearest friends," Rowton tells The Boot. As a songwriter, the Cookeville, Tenn., native has earned cuts by Brad Paisley, Cody Johnson and more, but "Burn It Down" is one he wrote with Charlie Stefl.

"We have great respect for each other," Rowton adds of Shewmake. "We wanted to take advantage of a rare opportunity to sing together, so we piled into the bedroom and roll the camera."

Based in Nashville, the Close are all lead singers and songwriters who style their three-part harmonies after the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and other bands featuring multiple big voices. They released their debut EP, Hello Heart, in 2019, and, in 2020, partnered with Victor Records to record and release two singles.

Fans can keep up with the Close at TheCloseMusic.com. Find more on Shewmake's goings-on at JoelShewmake.com