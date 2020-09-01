Guest Room Sessions: November Blue, ‘Wild Horses’

Folk five-piece November Blue share their take on the Rolling Stones' classic song "Wild Horses" for The Boot's Guest Room Sessions. Press play above to watch the band's performance.

Joined by their friend Evan James, November Blue perform "Wild Horses" -- a now-classic from the Stones' 1971 album Sticky Fingers -- in a lounge at band members' Tom Currey and Dylan Lindemuth's house. The Pittsburgh, Pa., natives have been writing with James in that very room quite a bit lately.

"We have had the pleasure of [spending time] lately exactly as you see us here: in our lounge room, laughing and genuinely enjoying the way music brings us together," November Blue explain to The Boot. "We all love this song and enjoy harmonizing on it -- we find singing tunes we grew up with an incredible way to connect with each other, and we sing in a celebration of the beauty of music."

Formed in 2014 as a duo by Currey and Lindemuth, November Blue released their self-titled debut album in 2017. One year later, they added John Wilcox, Brodie Holifield and Dean Maddox to their lineup, and in 2019, they relocated to Nashville.

November Blue released their newest album, Find Yourself an Astronaut, on Aug. 14. Fans can learn more at NovemberBlueBand.com.