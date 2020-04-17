10 Grand Ole Opry Facts You Might Not Know (Yet)

Often described as “country’s most famous stage,” the Grand Ole Opry is the world’s longest-running radio show, in country music or otherwise. The Opry's radio broadcasts began on Nov. 28, 1925, and a weekly show has been broadcast for more than 4,600 consecutive Saturday nights.

The Grand Ole Opry's Saturday shows are broadcast on WSM-AM, a Nashville-area radio station, and also on SiriusXM satellite radio. Shows now also take place on Friday nights and some seasonal Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The rise in popularity of the Grand Ole Opry helped Nashville grow into country music’s home base. Keep reading to learn more about “the show that made country music famous," and how it became the live music powerhouse that it is today.