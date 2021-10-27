Things get weirder and weirder with every drink in Gord Bamford's new music video. The Canadian country star's "Drink Along Song" video is premiering exclusively via The Boot and Taste of Country; press play below to watch.

In his new video, Bamford is a guest on Crazy Dave's Interdimensional Karaoke Show. Things start out normally enough — of course, when you're on a show hosted by someone named Crazy Dave, that's all relative — but every drink with the show host leads to a different, progressively wilder, backing band.

Did you know dinosaurs and the Easter Bunny could play instruments? We didn't either.

"Drink Along Song" is Bamford's newest single, released in early October. The song follows his most recent single — and first U.S. release — "Heaven on Dirt," which appears on Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass, Bamford's newest album. His 10th studio record, the project arrived in June.

Born in Traralgon, Victoria, Australia, Bamford moved with his mother, after his parents' divorce, to Lacombe, Alberta, Canada at the age of five. His mom was a singer who had toured with an Australian country music band, so she encouraged her son to pursue music.

Bamford released his debut album in 2001 and, in 2003, began spending coming to Nashville for songwriting sessions. Now two decades into his career, Bamford is a 26-time Canadian Country Music Association winner, two-time CMA Awards winner and three-time Juno Awards nominee.

