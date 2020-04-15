George Strait paid his condolences to John Prine's family with a gorgeous arrangement of flowers after the legendary singer-songwriter's death.

Prine's wife of 24 years, Fiona Prine, turned to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Strait's thoughtful gesture and thank him publicly on Tuesday (April 14). She posted the picture along with the quote, "So let it show, let it shine," a line from Prine's song "I Just Want to Dance With You," which scored Strait one of his biggest hits.

"Thank you. So kind," Prine writes, tagging Strait on Instagram.

Fiona Prine via Instagram

Prine co-wrote "I Just Want to Dance With You" with Roger Cook, and he released it in 1986 on his German Afternoons album. Strait recorded his own version of the song and released it as the first single from his One Step at a Time album in April of 1998, scoring his 34th No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.



Prine died on April 7 from complications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after being hospitalized for more than a week. He was 73 years old.

Fiona Pine released a statement via social media on April 8, writing, "We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time."