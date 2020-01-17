George Strait has famously earned a record-setting 60 No. 1 songs on the country music charts -- but if it hadn't been for three other artists, including a fellow legend, he might have 61 chart-toppers to his name right now.

King George can blame Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and "Good Morning Beautiful" singer Steve Holy for a missed No. 1 opportunity in late 2001 and early 2002. At the time, Strait was promoting his single "Run," released in September of 2001. The song debuted in the Top 30 of the Billboard country charts in mid-October.

However, as Strait's single -- the lead one from his The Road Less Traveled album -- neared the top of the country charts, a few other major tunes were doing the same. First, it was Keith's "I Wanna Talk About Me," a six-week No. 1; then, it was Jackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning," a five-week chart-topper; and finally, it was Holy's "Good Morning Beautiful," which also ruled the country charts for five weeks.

Strait had to settle for three non-consecutive weeks at No. 2 with "Run" -- but we're guessing his 60 other No. 1 hits make up for it! Keep reading to learn more about Strait's "Run" chart run, and four other songs that were doing big things on the charts around this time in years past.

The Boot's monthly Country Chart Chronicles column looks at major country music milestones, forgotten hits and charts oddities. Check back each month to learn more fun facts!