There's not many things George Strait hasn't yet done, but on Friday (Feb. 21), the King of Country Music announced a once-in-a-lifetime gig: a show at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Strait will take the stage at the iconic college football stadium on Aug. 15. The show, dubbed Strait to South Bend, will also feature Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne as special guests.

Tickets for Strait's Notre Dame Stadium show will go on sale on March 6 at 10AM ET, but American Express cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Feb. 28. Visit GeorgeStrait.com for more details.

Strait will be only the third artist ever to play at Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks was the first, in late 2018, and Billy Joel will play the venue in June, just two months before Strait.

Strait famously retired from touring in 2014, but he's not stayed off the road entirely. In 2016, he began a run of shows in Las Vegas, Nev., dubbed Strait to Vegas, and has played some one-off shows in New Orleans, La.; Austin, Texas; Wichita, Kan.; and elsewhere.

In addition to his Notre Dame Stadium show and some additional Vegas dates, Strait also has a big concert planned at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 22. Stapleton will also be at that show, along with Little Big Town and others.

