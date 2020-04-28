George Strait’s Tequila Brand Is Donating Proceeds to Bartenders Affected By COVID-19

George Strait's tequila brand, Codigo 1530, is giving back to those in the food service industry who've been affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Online sales through Cinco de Mayo on May 5 will result in donations that will provide financial assistance to bartenders and their families who've been affected.

On April 21, Codigo announced that it will be donating 30 percent of proceeds from online orders to the United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, to help bartenders who have lost jobs due to the pandemic, which has led to the shut down of restaurants and bar service around the country. The USBG is a non-profit organization that aims to support and improve the lives of workers in the service industry.

“At Codigo, bartenders are an integral part of our extended tequila family. We couldn’t serve our customers without them," Codigo 1530 co-founder and CEO Ron Snyder says in a press release. "Now, with bars and restaurants closed across the country, we can all do our part to support our friends in the beverage service industry while doing our part to abide by safer-at-home guidelines, too.”

Online retailers that sell varieties of Codigo include ReserveBar, Old Town Liquor and Drizly.

Strait, an investor in Codigo since 2017, co-wrote a song named after his favorite tequila brand with his son, Bubba Strait, and longtime collaborator Dean Dillon. It's featured on his chart-topping 2019 album, Honky Tonk Time Machine.

WATCH: The 1980s' Most Popular Country Music Artists