Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Wants to Record a Solo Country Album

Ahead of the July 31 release of Rascal Flatts' new EP How They Remember You, Gary LeVox is toying with the idea of a solo country album.

"I think I’m going to do a solo country album," LeVox revealed to Bobby Bones during a recent episode of the DJ's Bobbycast podcast. "I will just see where God takes it."

LeVox says that, right now, he feels "called" to consider doing something separate from his fellow Rascal Flatts bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney. Earlier this year, the trio announced a farewell tour, after 20 years together as a band, though the trek was ultimately canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Sometimes it's difficult for the three of us to agree on songs to cut and things I really believe that would work out," LeVox explains. "I feel the responsibility and the calling to continue to keep singing if Flatts does or not."

Whether Rascal Flatts take a final bow or not, the singer doesn't feel ready to hang up his hat, so to speak. "There are songs that I truly believe in and that I love that I think are giants — that I think the world needs to hear," LeVox says, also sharing that he is halfway done with a solo Christian project.

"I'm excited about doing my own thing and I'm excited about what happens if the Flatts get together at some point when everything clears up. I don't know," he admits, "we will see. I’m going to continue to work — that's my calling and what I need to do."

Rascal Flatts' current single is "How They Remember You."