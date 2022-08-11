Carrie Underwood is among the mainstream country artists nominated in a category for the 53rd Annual Dove Awards. The Gospel Music Association's 2022 nominees list also includes Dolly Parton and Gary LeVox.

Underwood and Parton are nominated in the same category, Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year.

For the "Ghost Story" singer, it's her song "All Is Well" that earned the nomination. It's found on the deluxe version of her My Gift album, which dropped last fall. Lifetime, Underwood now has four GMA Dove Awards nominations, with two wins.

Parton's "In the Sweet By and By" is nominated in the same category. The song also features Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley and Bradley Walker and is part of the Country Faith Bluegrass compilation album.

Former Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox picked up some industry acclaim with his first post-Flatts album. One on One was released in May 2021, and it's nominated in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year category. Hillary Scott of Lady A also earned a nomination for joining Anne Wilson on a song called "Mamas."

It's not clear if any of these three artists will appear or perform during the live Oct. 18 show. Jimmie Allen helped announce the nominees.

The 2022 GMA Dove Awards will air on TBN and the TBN app at 8PM ET. The live Nashville show will include a live audience, as well. This year, Jeff Pardo leads all artists with nine nominations. Nominees for Artist of the Year include CeCe Winans, For King + Country, Maverick City Music, We the Kingdom and Zach Wiliams.

Top 50 Carrie Underwood Songs — Her Greatest Hits and Best Album Cuts Carrie Underwood's best songs and biggest hits, ranked by fans, Taste of Country staff and industry experts, with additional consideration given to commercial success and live performances. These are Carrie Underwood's Top 50 songs!