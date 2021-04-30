Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox has announced the upcoming release of his first full Christian music project. The award-winning singer-songwriter is set to release his first solo collection, One on One, on May 21 via Big Machine Records, and some all-star friends join him for collaborations on several of the five new tracks.

LeVox dropped a new song titled "A Little Love" on Friday morning (April 30) to accompany the news of his EP. That new track from the collection features the contemporary Christian group MercyMe:

Country-rap artist Breland and Grammy-winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds also collaborate with LeVox on tracks for the project. LeVox's daughter, Brittany LeVox, meanwhile, joins her famous father on a song titled "While I Wait."

“One on One is my passion project and I have wanted to do this body of work for as long as I can remember,” LeVox says in a press release. “I feel so honored to get to collaborate with such greatness throughout this project. Breland is a dream to work and sing with, as is the iconic MercyMe. Jonathan McReynolds, one of the greatest singers of our time and my dear friend, wrote a perfect song for us. And for my daughter Brittany and I to get to sing a song that Tauren Wells help craft just completed the collection."

LeVox has fronted Rascal Flatts since the country trio formed in 1999. The group announced their Farewell Tour in January of 2020, but those plans had to be shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer released the first song from One on One, "The Distance," in March, when he hinted that an entire Christian project would be forthcoming.

"I couldn’t be prouder of this project, and the songs that we recorded," LeVox says. "This is gonna be an amazing new season and I just hope everybody enjoys it as much as we did making it.”

Gary LeVox' One on One is currently available for pre-save, pre-add and pre-order across a variety of digital music providers. See the cover and a complete tracklist below.

Big Machine Records

Gary LeVox, One on One Tracklist:

1. "A Little Love" (featuring MercyMe) (Bart Millard, Jordan Mohilowski, Ethan Hulse, Jess Cates)

2. "Never Forget" (featuring Jonathan McReynolds) (Jonathan McReynolds)

3. "While I Wait" (featuring Brittany LeVox) (Ethan Hulse, Colby Wedgeworth, Tauren Wells)

4. "All I See" (featuring Breland) (Gary LeVox, Daniel Breland, Matthew McVaney)

5. "The Distance" (Gary LeVox, Josh Hoge, Matthew McVaney)