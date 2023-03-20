The Grand Ole Opry celebrated St. Patrick's Day weekend with a special show on Saturday night (March 18), and fans in the crowd were extra lucky: They were treated to surprise appearances from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The country superstar power couple were unscheduled performers on a bill that also included Lauren Alaina, Morgan Evans, Steve Earle, Jameson Rodgers, Jeannie Seely and more.

The Opry saved its big surprises for the end of the night, and when Brooks took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. Slinging an acoustic guitar and wearing his trademark cowboy hat, Brooks launched into a raucous performance of his early '90s hit, "Callin' Baton Rouge."

According to another audience-filmed video clip, Yearwood joined Brooks onstage during his surprise set. The pair performed a rendition of their cover of "Shallow," originally performed by Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper as part of the soundtrack for the hit 2018 film A Star is Born. Brooks and Yearwood recorded their version of the duet for Brooks' 2020 Fun album.

Brooks and Yearwood are both longtime and prominent members of the Grand Ole Opry. Brooks was inducted back in 1990, just a year and a half after his first-ever performance on the hallowed stage. Meanwhile, Yearwood recently celebrated her 24th anniversary of Opry membership: She was inducted on March 13, 1999.