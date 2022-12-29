Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022.

Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to Georgia," below. He's shown an ability to recreate classic songs that influenced him during his most intimate concerts. It was the vibe for his first residency at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas a decade ago, and figures to be similar when his new residency at Caesars Palace begins in May of 2023.

In June 2021, Knight honored Brooks as he received his Kennedy Center Honor in Washington, D.C. The now 78-year-old legend delivered a powerful performance of "We Shall Be Free," Brooks' song of inclusion from 1922.

Video from the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors finds the Country Music Hall of Famer standing to celebrate her performance.

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors took place on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2022, in Washington, D.C. LL Cool J, Patti LaBelle and Mickey Guyton also took the stage to sing for or say a kind word about Knight.

U2, Amy Grant, George Clooney and composer Tania León also received the prestigious honor for a lifetime commitment to the arts. After performing, Brooks spoke about the importance of American presidents keeping the tradition alive.

"They understand the importance of the arts because so go the arts, so go the culture. It's a reflection of who we are as a people, as a nation," he says.

Variety provides a deeper dive into what happened at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.