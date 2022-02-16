Garth Brooks has announced another concert date as part of his ongoing Stadium Tour. The country megastar is set to perform at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind., on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Brooks announced the new concert date in a press release on Wednesday (Feb. 16). Tickets for the newly announced show are slated to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10AM ET, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

Tickets will be available by visiting ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or via the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, as well as through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app . There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Feb. 25.

All seats to Brooks' Notre Dame University performance will cost $98.95, which includes all applicable taxes and fees. As with other shows on the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, the performance at Notre Dame will feature in-the-round seating. All COVID-19 restrictions apply, and the purchaser assumes all risk of COVID-19.

The Notre Dame show will mark Brooks' first Notre Dame Stadium concert in three-and-a-half years, and it's the only Stadium Tour date in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois.

Brooks has slowly been announcing new dates after suspending the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

Brooks' Stadium Tour is set to wrap with five dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which are slated for Sep. 9-11 and Sep. 16-17.