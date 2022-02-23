Garth Brooks is bringing his Stadium Tour to Nashville in 2022. The country icon has announced that he'll perform at Nissan Stadium in Music City on Saturday, April 16.

The concert will serve as a make-up date for Brooks' originally scheduled Stadium Tour date in Nashville in 2021, which drew more than 70,000 fans to Nissan Stadium before the date had to be canceled due to weather conditions.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO, says in a press release. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

Tickets for Brooks' Nashville Stadium Tour date will go on sale on Friday, March 4, at 10AM CT, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase. The show marks Brooks' final Stadium Tour stop in Nashville, and it's also his only Stadium Tour stop in Tennessee and Kentucky. As with other stops on the tour, the Nashville show will feature Brooks and his band performing in the round.

Tickets will be available exclusively via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on March 4. Tickets will cost $94.95, including all applicable taxes and fees. Purchaser assumes all risk of COVID, and all applicable COVID protocols apply.

Brooks has slowly been announcing new dates after suspending the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

Brooks' Stadium Tour is set to wrap with five dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which are slated for Sep. 9-11 and Sep. 16-17.