Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Stadium Tour Stop Will Be First Show at Allegiant Stadium

Garth Brooks has added a new Stadium Tour stop, at a brand-new venue in Las Vegas, Nev. The country star will play the city's Allegiant Stadium in late August.

Brooks' Stadium Tour will take him to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 22 at 7PM local time. The show will be the first major concert at the stadium, which is being built for the newly relocated NFL Las Vegas Raiders, as well as for the University of Nevada -- Las Vegas' football team.

Tickets for Brooks' Las Vegas show will go on sale on March 13 at 10AM PT, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase in effect. The Stadium Tour features in-the-round seating, and tickets cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees. Fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, through the Ticketmaster app or by phone at 1-877-654-2784.

Brooks announced his Stadium Tour plans in mid-October of 2018, at a press conference; the trek will take Brooks to 10-12 stadiums each year for the next three years. Brooks began the trek on March 9 in St. Louis, Mo.; in addition to Las Vegas, his 2020 Stadium Tour stops include Charlotte, N.C., and Cincinnati, Ohio; and he recently performed in Detroit, Mich. The singer has also alluded to Stadium Tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as well as a stop somewhere in Texas, but those details have yet to be announced.

Brooks' Stadium Tour follows his 2018 show at Notre Dame Stadium, the first concert ever held at that venue. This year, he'll also continue playing intimate concerts at a series of dive bars in celebration of his latest single, "Dive Bar."

Brooks' last full tour, his 2014-2017 World Tour, wrapped up in Nashville in December of 2017. Since then, Brooks has said numerous times that he's working on another studio album, to follow 2016's Gunslinger, reportedly titled Fun.

