The setlist for Garth Brooks' first stadium tour stop since before the pandemic reveals some twists among 27 hits and cover songs. During his Saturday night (July 10) concert in Las Vegas, Nev., Brooks kept it country during an emotional night of music.

Videos shared to social media show an early performance of "The River" and an encore performance of "Shallow" as highlights. Both became cathartic sing-a-longs that emphasize what the singer was feeling as he dropped to his knees and held up his hands in a show of gratitude for this first show in more than 500 days.

"The Dance" and "Friends in Low Places" were predictably resonant; it's these two songs that Brooks' fans expect to hear above all others from his catalog. The 27-song setlist started as many have previously, per Setlist.fm; in fact, the first four songs were the same as his last stadium show, a Feb. 22, 2020, show in Detroit.

From there he mixed it up with familiar covers and deep cuts that he'll pull out from time to time. A pair of George Strait covers dotted the encore, along with a Keith Whitley cover ("Don't Close Your Eyes") that he'll only pull out on occasion.

Trisha Yearwood joined Brooks during the encore for her song "Walkaway Joe" and a live version of "Shallow," the song from A Star as Born that they recorded and released as a single to radio in 2020. The duet was a highlight for many, as it should be: Unofficial records show that this was the first time they'd performed it together during a stadium tour stop.

Check out the full setlist below. Brooks' next show is slated for Saturday (July 17) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Setlist:

"All Day Long"

"Rodeo"

"Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House"

"The Beaches of Cheyenne"

"Two Pina Coladas"

"Fishin' In the Dark" (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Cover)

"The River"

"The Thunder Rolls"

"Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)

"Unanswered Prayers"

"Ask Me How I Know"

"That Summer"

"Callin' Baton Rouge"

"Shameless"

"Friends in Low Places"

"Papa Loved Mama"

"The Dance"

Encore:

"Mom"

"In Lonesome Dove"

"Don't Close Your Eyes" (Keith Whitley cover)

"Amarillo By Morning" (George Strait cover)

"Wild Horses"

"Troubadour" (George Strait cover)

"Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)"

"Shallow" with Trisha Yearwood (Lady Gaga + Bradley Cooper cover)

"Walkaway Joe" with Trisha Yearwood (Trisha Yearwood cover)

"Standing Outside the Fire"