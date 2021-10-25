Garth Brooks has added a third November 2021 show in Nashville to his tour calendar. The country superstar announced on Monday (Oct. 25) that he will play the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 18.

Brooks' Opry House performance — dubbed Garth, the Opry House & You — will precede two concerts at the nearby Ryman Auditorium. Those two Garth, the Ryman & You shows, set for Nov. 19-20, quickly sold out after going on sale on Friday (Oct. 22).

"The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family, [so] they helped us out by giving us a new opening night," Brooks says in a press release. "I feel very lucky to play BOTH of these very iconic venues."

Tickets for Garth, the Opry House & You show are set to go on sale on Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM CT via Ticketmaster. All tickets will cost $250, inclusive of fees, and a four-ticket limit per purchase will be in effect.

All three upcoming concerts will feature Brooks telling the stories behind his songs as he performs for fans in an up-close-and-personal setting — a far cry from the vast arenas and stadiums he normally plays. Concert attendees will be required to provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least 14 days from final vaccination shot) along with photo ID or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event along with photo ID, and unvaccinated ticketholders will also be required to wear properly-fitting facemasks throughout the show. Additionally, the shows are not being sold to capacity to allow for social distancing.

The new shows are Brooks' way of moving forward with live performances after canceling his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant in August. He has also revived his Dive Bar Tour, with more dates to be announced.