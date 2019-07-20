Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton debuted their new duet "Dive Bar" during Brooks' Friday night (July 19) Stadium Tour stop in Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons Stadium at Boise State University. The long-time The Voice coach joined the country icon during his set for their first-ever live performance of the song -- and then, they did it again.

Brooks and Shelton's performance was being recorded, so after they finished their first go of the song, Brooks told the crowd, "You guys were phenomenal ... [but] they would like us to do it again, just for technical purposes."

"Are you telling me I sucked?" Shelton quipped.

The pair obliged the request, of course, but not before Shelton, armed only with an acoustic guitar, performed his single "God's Country" for the fans. Readers can press play above to watch all three performances.

Brooks and Shelton released "Dive Bar" in mid-June. The song, written by Brooks with Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy, became a duet after Brooks saw Shelton's performance of his now-No. 1 single "God's Country" during the 2019 ACM Awards.

"I thought, 'I’m feeling something here that's drawing me right into this television.' So I just reached out for him. He was so sweet on the phone," Brooks recalls. "The last thing I said was, 'Hey, man, I don't want to put you on the spot, but we got a song that might be a pretty cool duet.'"

Brooks and Shelton had previously worked together on The Voice back in 2016, when Brooks was an advisor during the TV singing competition's 11th season. (They're also both from Oklahoma: Brooks is from Tulsa, while Shelton grew up about three hours south, in Tishomingo.) They didn't get to know each other very well during filming, but when Brooks called Shelton -- after getting Shelton's number through his manager -- Shelton said yes to the duet without even hearing the song.

"He said, 'I've got this song I wrote. I wanted to see if I could send it over to you and you tell me what you think about it,'" Shelton remembers. In reply, he told Brooks, "I'm going to tell you right now, even without hearing the song; I'm apt to say, 'Hell yes, I'll do it.'"

In addition to his Stadium Tour, Brooks is also playing seven "dive bar" shows this summer to celebrate the new single. He performed "Dive Bar" solo during the first show of that trek, on July 15 in Chicago, Ill.

Test Your Garth Brooks Knowledge!