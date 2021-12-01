Calling Baton Rouge! Garth Brooks has announced the date and details for a massive stadium concert in Baton Rouge that's set for April of 2022, marking his only appearance in the area for 2022.

Brooks announced on Wednesday morning (Dec. 1) that he will perform at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 30, 2022, beginning at 7PM. The Stadium Tour date marks Brooks' first concert appearance in Louisiana in nearly five years, as well as his first show in Baton Rouge in 24 years. The date will serve as Brooks' only stadium appearance in Louisiana or Mississippi in 2022.

Tickets for Brooks' upcoming concert date in Baton Rouge are slated to go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10AM CT. The show will feature in-the-round seating, and there will be a limit of eight tickets per person.

Tickets will be available exclusively via Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, through the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster by calling 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, Dec. 10.

All seats will cost $94.95, including all applicable taxes and fees. All COVID-19 restrictions apply, and the purchaser assumes all risk of COVID-19.

The dates mark some of the first new stadium concert dates Brooks has announced since he suspended the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

Brooks has also revived his Dive Bar Tour, with more dates to be announced.