In addition to her hosting duties on this year's CMA Country Christmas special on Monday night (Nov. 29), Gabby Barrett also contributed a performance of her own, offering her tender, faithful rendition of the caroling classic, "Silent Night."

Dressed in a white pants suit with a lace panel and shoulder pads, Barrett sang against a simple backdrop of dim lighting and twinkling Christmas trees. As usual for Barrett's performances, her husband and bandleader, Cade Foehner, joined her onstage, seated on a stool and strumming an acoustic guitar.

In October, Barrett shared a studio version of "Silent Night" as an Apple Music original. At the time, the singer said she chose to cover the Christmas standard because it's one of her personal favorites.

"I think 'Silent Night' is so beautifully lyrically written — a song that talks about a calm, silent night, and expressing the wonders of a newborn child, our Lord, being born. I think it's just beautiful in every way, and I'm excited to have everybody hear it," she explains.

Barrett co-hosted Monday night's festive show with Carly Pearce, another rising star in country music who's riding the high of a banner career year. The 2021 CMA Country Christmas special marked the first time either artist had hosted a televised event. For her part, Pearce offered a version of another holiday classic, "O Holy Night," during the show.

CMA Country Christmas was filmed in Nashville and aired on ABC. The show partnered with Balsam Hill to create the seasonal decor and backdrop for the performances, including, of course, a slew of decked-out Christmas trees.