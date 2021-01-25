Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 18, and they let the world know all about their new arrival a week later, on Monday evening (Jan. 25). The "I Hope" singer and her husband of one year are now parents to Baylah May Foehner.

"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition," Barrett writes on Instagram underneath a bundled-up photo of the little one. "Meet our girl," she adds with a heart-infused emoji.

"What an honor to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife," Foehner replied to her post. On his own Instagram account, he adds, "The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. am a blessed man beyond my understanding."

Specific details on the uniquely named little girl are scarce at the moment, but happy congratulations -- including well-wishes from Jana Kramer and Tanya Tucker -- rolled in quickly.

Barrett and Foehner met on American Idol in 2018 and struck up a romance as they each moved further along in the competition. By the finale, they were publicly dating, and they set plans to marry less than one year later. The 20-year-old Barrett is one of eight kids and has talked about how it's common for the women in her family to start a family young.

While Barrett and her 24-year-old husband learned they were pregnant in May, they waited until August to announce the news to fans, immediately revealing they'd be having a baby girl. In sharing the news, she said they starting trying to conceive at the start of the pandemic and felt blessed to get pregnant so soon.

"I get to have two Gabbys!" Foehner told People at the time, referring to having two girls in his house, not the name they'd give their child. "One's not enough."

"I Hope" is Barrett's debut single from her Goldmine album, and in addition to being a major country music hit, it has crossed over to pop and Hot AC radio. In fact, the song has spent more than a dozen weeks on top of the Hot Country Songs chart, thanks in part to her remix with Charlie Puth. It was this version that fans heard during the 2020 CMA Awards in November.

"The Good Ones" is Barrett's newest single from Goldmine. The love song was inspired by Foehner, and he even makes an appearance toward the end of the music video.

