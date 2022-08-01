Former ‘The Voice’ Champion Jake Hoot and Wife Brittney Welcome a Baby Girl

And baby makes four for Jake Hoot and his family! The Voice winner has announced the arrival of his daughter, Madilyn Bri. She's his second child and the first with his wife Brittney.

Hoot's older daughter Macy, 6, is from a previously relationship.

"Well we did a thang last week! World, meet little Miss Madilyn Bri. We couldn't be more in love," he gushes on social media, making sure to toss in the heart-eyes emoji.

The former Voice champion wrote a special song to announce that he and his wife were expecting. The then-family of three shared the video on social media at the time, and in it, Hoot sings: "Life was sweet / You made it sweeter / Life was complete / You made it completer / We didn't know just how much we needed you / Baby Hoot comin' soon."

After winning Season 17 of The Voice, Hoot released his first single, "Better Off Without You." On Feb. 4, 2020, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He also released his second single, "I Would've Loved You," in 2021, which features his former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson.

It appears Hoot is gearing up to put out more new music soon — he posted a video of himself in a studio, laying down the vocals for an unreleased track. He used the hashtag "beforeyou," which could be the title of the song.