Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September.

FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say -- we’re going on tour!" Hubbard and Kelley say in a press release. "Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year. We truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!"

Tickets for the 2021 I Love My Country Tour will go on sale on June 4 at 10AM local time. FGL Lifers, the band's fan club, will have pre-sale access beginning on Friday (May 28) at 10AM local time, and Citi cardholders will be able to get pre-sale tickets starting June 1 at 10AM local time.

FGL's 2021 tour is named after their recent single "I Love My Country." The song appears on their newest album, Life Rolls On, which was released in February.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Florida Georgia Line's 2021 I Love My Country Tour Dates:

Sept. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Oct. 1 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 8 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 9 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Oct. 14 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 15 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 5 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Nov. 6 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Nov. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Nov. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Nov. 13 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Nov. 16 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 19 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 20 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

More Can't Miss Country Tours Launching in 2021: