All of Florida Georgia Line’s Albums, Ranked

Florida Georgia Line burst into the country music world with their hit song "Cruise" in 2012, and they haven't slowed down since. The massive single, which earned a remix featuring rapper Nelly, is the first of more than a dozen No. 1 hits from Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

The duo signed their deal with Republic Nashville on July 16, 2012, as "Cruise" was beginning to bubble up, and released their first studio album, Here's to the Good Times, later that year. Anything Goes followed in 2014, with Dig Your Roots arriving in 2016 and Can't Say I Ain't Country dropping in 2019. All four albums hit No. 1 on the country charts; the first three are certified at least platinum.

But, how do Florida Georgia Line's albums stack up against each other? Read on for our opinion on which of their collections reigns supreme.