FGL Fest has been canceled for the second time in three years.

In an announcement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday (June 4), officials revealed that the upcoming Fourth of July NASCAR race weekend will run without spectators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this decision, the music festival that was to feature Florida Georgia Line on July 4 at the legendary race track is also canceled.

"While we certainly worked diligently to run our events with spectators, we reached a point where we needed to make a final decision because the race weekend is less than a month away," Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles says. "Today it's not possible to be confident that Indianapolis will be at Stage 5 of the state's reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend."

According to a press release, fans who have purchased tickets to FGL Fest will have the option to receive credit to a future IMS event or a refund. IMS will contact them directly with details.

The inaugural FGL Fest was also canceled in September of 2018 due to severe weather, just hours before artists including FGL, Cole Swindell and RaeLynn were to take the stage.

In May, FGL joined fellow Big Machine Label Group artists including Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young to sing the National Anthem during the NBC broadcast of Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again. As race fans know, this year's running of the Indianapolis 500 will now take place in August.

Nevertheless, FGL are determined to keep the music coming: They released a new EP, 6-Pack, in May, and their current single, "I Love My Country," continues its trek up the charts.