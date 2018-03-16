POLL: Who Should Win Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards?

Female Vocalist of the Year is one of the ACM Awards' biggest categories. This year, the list of nominees march out like a who's-who of country music. From one of the industry's greatest legends to some fresh-out-of-the-gate voices, the gang's all here.

Kelsea Ballerini is back this year in a big way: Her song "Legends" recently hit No. 1, making it her fourth chart-topper. The winner of this category in 2017, Miranda Lambert is back on the list as well; she's also got nominations for Song of the Year and Video of the Year for songs off her 2017 Album of the Year winner The Weight of These Wings.

Having taken home the title of New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2017, Maren Morris is in the running for Female Vocalist of the Year for the second time. She also has not one but two nominations in Vocal Event of the Year, for her collaborations with Thomas Rhett on "Craving You" and Vince Gill on "Dear Hate."

This list wouldn't be complete without Carrie Underwood, who is also in the running for Vocal Event of the Year. And in addition to hosting the ACM Awards in 2018, Reba McEntire earned the final nod for Female Vocalist of the Year, after winning a Grammy Awards trophy for her gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

Who deserves Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards? Vote for your pick in the poll below; you can vote as often as once per hour through the end of the day on Thursday, April 12. The Boot's staff will tally the votes and use them for our readers vs. staff predictions before the show.

The 2018 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 15, and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

