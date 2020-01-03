Sam Phillips first opened the doors of his Memphis, Tenn., record studio on Jan. 3, 1950. Known first as the Memphis Record Studio, then later re-opened as Sun Studio, the venue has come to hold a prominent place in country music recording history.

From Elvis Presley to Johnny Cash and many more in between, some of the genre's most legendary figures got their start within the unassuming walls of Sun Studio. The little building on Memphis' Union Avenue has been the scene of some unforgettable team-ups, too. To this day, the genre's A-listers make pilgrimages to Sun to record their albums.

In honor of the recording studio's 70th anniversary, read on as The Boot counts down the five most unforgettable recordings to ever come out of Sun Studio.