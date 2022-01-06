‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Opens Up About the Horse Incident That Traumatized Her

Faith Hill makes horseback riding look pretty easy on 1883. In fact, it's really hard to believe she spent the better part of two decades afraid to ride.

Prior to filming, all of the actors involved with Yellowstone prequel 1883 went to creator Taylor Sheridan's cowboy camp to learn to ride in a way true to the late 19th century. Hill tells Taste of Country and select media that she had actually been doing it wrong her entire life — or, at least the part of her life when she did ride.

Hill's cowgirl era came to a sudden halt right around the time her third daughter Audrey was born.

It was more of an incident than an accident, she shares. In the video you'll see actor Isabel May seated alongside Hill. They play mother and daughter on 1883.

"Most people who ride know this, but never run your horse when they see the barn," the '90s and '00s hitmaker begins. "Well, I didn't know that, and I just let my horse Bandit just like — for almost half a mile — fly to the barn. It was terrifying ... after that moment I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna stay off horses for awhile.'"

Husband Tim McGraw also kept off horses in large part after that, mostly because there weren't as many opportunities to ride, and he was busy with music, acting and being a family man. Previously he shared that his riding came back to him easily, as he spent many afternoons on horseback when he was growing up.

Listen to that interview below, as shared on the Dutton Rules podcast. An interview with Sam Elliott is also available below, or for those who follow on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

