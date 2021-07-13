A box full of mementos holds memories of a former relationship in Erin Gibney's new "Easy Like That" music video. As she flips through Polaroids and more in the clip — premiering exclusively via The Boot — viewers see flashbacks to milestone moments that took place in the very same locations she's now in, alone.

Director Kailee Morris and Gibney conceptualized the new video, which they shot in Nashville with an all-women crew. A February ice storm took the tale of lost high school love out of its planned springtime setting, Gibney reveals, and into a winter one — an unexpected, but wonderful, change.

"When I got the video back, I realized that the snow was a blessing in disguise because it made the outdoor scenes so much more beautiful," Gibney says. "It also fit the aesthetic of my hometown in Connecticut, which is the setting I imagined when writing the song."

In "Easy Like That," over a mandolin-led melody, Gibney admits that she's "been thinking about you lately," looking back at a relationship that faded during college. "Now I see that things have changed / And I know they're not the same / I can't make a wish and have you take me back / 'Cause it ain't easy, no it ain't easy / It ain't easy like that," she sings in the final chorus.

"I wrote "Easy Like That" after watching my friends go through breakups with their first loves the summer after my senior year of high school. Watching the heartache they went through inspired me to place myself in their position and question how I would feel today if I had been in their shoes with my own relationship," Gibney shares. "During this time in our lives, I had just started dating my now-boyfriend of four years as we were all heading off to college. I thought about how I would feel today if we decided to end things instead of giving it a try. I channeled all of the regrets and questions I imagined I would have into the storyline that you hear."

Written by Gibney solo, "Easy Like That" debuted in April. It's the first single from a forthcoming four-song EP, Rose Colored Glasses, produced by Marshall Altman; the second single, "Single at the Same Time," is due out in August.

"This music is so important to me and really speaks to who I want be as an artist," the 21-year-old Gibney says. "I can’t wait for this next chapter and to finally have this new music out into the world."

A Southington, Conn., native, Gibney moved to Nashville in 2017. She been releasing this music while still in college: She's studying music business, with an emphasis on music production, at Belmont University. Previously, Gibney released a string of singles in 2016 and 2019, and an EP in 2018.

"Easy Like That" is available to stream and download now. Fans can keep up with her at ErinGibney.com.

These Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Music Alive: