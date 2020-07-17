Eric Church’s ‘Sinners Like Me': All the Songs, Ranked

Before 2006, there was no Eric Church in country music. Take a listen to 2006's Sinners Like Me, however, and it's hard to imagine the genre without him.

Church was Church from the very beginning. Even on his debut album, he wrote or co-wrote every song, swinging between rockin' anthems and straightforward country melodies. Each song on Sinners Like Me is a clear-eyed, honest look at everything from hard work to small towns, being stubborn to learning from experience, heartache to drinking plenty of beer. As always, the melodies are tight and the musicality and instrumentation are a level ahead of everyone else.

How do the songs on Sinners Like Me stack up against each other? Read on to find out.