As he prepares to open his new Nashville hotspot, Chief's, Eric Church is ready to share a first look at what fans can expect from the establishment.

Located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, Chief's will occupy a prime spot on the downtown Nashville country star-owned bar circuit, rubbing elbows with joints owned by the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.

Of course, every space has its own personal touches, and Church has taken care to pay homage to his roots, his journey and his fans in every aspect of the Chief's layout design.

For example, the North Carolina native is partnering with James Beard award-winning barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott for his rooftop "Hell of a Q" eatery, overlooking downtown Nashville. Church is also documenting his own musical journey in the decor, papering the walls with his own concert posters, while simultaneously celebrating the roots of the building by revitalizing some of the decor from its previous inhabitant, Cotton Eyed Joe.

An interior rendering of the bar demonstrates both design choices in action: With the walls, ceiling and floor covered in concert posters, the visual depicts a bar with an overhanging vintage light system and "Cotton Eyed Joe" written on the windows in the background.

Meanwhile, the exterior of the building shows the grand facade that Chief's will bring to Broadway, complete with an expansive marquee decorating the corner building.

As much as the bar honors the past, it will also look toward the future, and ensure that the fan experience at Chief's is one-of-a-kind. The establishment will be home to a ticketed music venue, as well as a studio for the singer's new SiriusXM Outsiders Radio channel, which -- along with the bar itself -- is being managed by Church's brand-new company, Solid Entertainment.

Chief's is expected to open its doors to the public in 2023.