Eric Church gave attendees of the 2020 Country Radio Seminar a taste of his new music on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 20). The country star performed a currently untitled track from his upcoming album during a Q&A session with radio host Lon Helton.

With Helton, Church discussed how his creative vision has evolved throughout his career, and what he has planned next. The singer revealed that he's spent the past few weeks camped out in the mountains of North Carolina, his home state, hard at work on new music.

"The goal was to write and record 28 songs in 28 days," he explained. "I’d write a song in the morning and we would cut it that night."

One of the results of that creative retreat is an unnamed song that praises and describes a woman named Jenny, a play on words that showcases Church's engaging, twangy sound. Readers can press play above to watch his performance.

This track is the first taste of new music from Church since the release of his 2018 album Desperate Man. During the Q&A, he explained his urge to constantly evolve his sound with each record, and his upcoming release will be no different.

“I felt like it was time to do something nuts,” Church shared. "We removed all the barriers. For me, it’s as far out there as I have gotten.”