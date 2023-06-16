Eric Church is investing some big bucks behind his home state's NBA team. The country star is among a group of buyers finalizing a deal to buy a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets from former star player Michael Jordan.

The news was revealed in a press release on Friday (June 16), confirming the sale to a body of investors that includes Church and rapper J. Cole.

Although an agreement has been tentatively reached between Jordan and the prospective buyers, the transfer of ownership must be approved by the NBA Board of Governors before being finalized.

Church hasn't yet shared an official statement about the purchase, but has been a vocal supporter of North Carolina sports teams over the years. In April 2022, the Granite Falls, N.C. native upset some fans after canceling a San Antonio, Texas concert so he could watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels compete in the NCAA's Final Four basketball tournament. He later announced a makeup show in nearby New Braunfels, Texas, to apologize for the change in plans.

"This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community," he wrote in a message, announcing the cancelation via social media. "However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."