Eric Church, Josh Thompson Spend a Little Tulsa Time

Eric Church and Josh Thompson took the Jagermeister Country tour to the legendary Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. Sunday night (March 7), serving up a show that proves country rocks.

Eric, sporting a ballcap and sunglasses, kicked his set off with the rowdy 'Ain't Killed Me Yet,' followed by his humorous song about an unplanned pregnancy, 'Two Pink Lines.'

"I have waited a long time to say this: Welcome to the Jagermeister Country Tour, Tulsa, Oklahoma!" the North Carolina native announced, as the screaming audience raised fists (and beer bottles!). "We're here to kick your ass, so you better give it all you've got!"

Smoke billowed from the stage as Eric then let the spotlight shine on his lead guitar player, who wowed the crowd with a long guitar solo. The impressive pickin' was followed by Eric slowing things down a little with 'Without You Here' and 'These Boots.'

The pace picked back up once again with 'Guys Like Me,' a song and performance that had the charmingly rebellious Eric mirroring many of the iconic country outlaws who've come before him. He followed with more high-octane songs like 'Can't Take It With You,' 'Love Your Love The Most' and his latest single, 'Hell on the Heart.'

Josh, who got the night started, opened his set with a twist on Waylon Jennings' classic hit, 'Ain't Living Long Like This,' then launched into his own song, 'Blame it on Waylon.' "I appreciate everybody coming out tonight and supporting good country music," he shouted, urging the crowd to "make some noise." He continued his set with tracks from his just-released album, 'Way Out Here,' which debuted at No. 9 on the charts. "I appreciate you all for supporting it," he told the crowd with a smile. "I want to thank the hell out of you guys!"

Josh slowed things down with the self-penned 'Sinner,' which sent lighters swaying back and forth in the audience. Josh continued to deliver tracks from his 'Way Out Here,' including the title track, which he dedicated to "everyone who believes in Bibles, guns, John Wayne and John Deere."

After toasting the crowd, he played the iconic Merle Haggard hit, 'Okie From Muskogee,' and followed with a few more of his own songs, including his first single, 'Beer on the Table.' "Thank you so much for making this next song go all the way to No. 16 on the charts," Josh said upon introducing his big radio hit. "This goes out to everybody who worked their ass off all week!"

The Jagermeister Country Tour continues through March 27, when it wraps in Boulder, Co. For a complete list of dates click here.

