A heartbroken Emily Rose hits the road in the new music video for her single "Windshield." Press play below to watch the clip, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Written by Rose, Ed Hill and Donnie Skaggs, "Windshield" dispenses some important wisdom over its traditional, steel guitar-flecked melody: "The windshield's a whole lot bigger than the rearview mirror."

"The windshield's not where you're goin', not where you've been / I ain't shattered, and I ain't broke / I see happy just down the road," Rose sings in the chorus, her mind made up to forge ahead to better days.

The "Windshield" music video follows Rose on a drive, but when she pulls over, she finds treasure in the gravel road. It's a glittering heart necklace, which she hangs on her rearview mirror as a new good luck charm of sorts.

"Windshield" comes from Rose's debut EP, The Heart, which arrived on Friday (Oct. 23). She wrote or co-wrote all six of its tracks, and co-produced with the Shuffle Brothers, Gideon and Gabriel Klein.

"The Heart is an introspective compilation of the real emotions I've felt through life: heartbreak, empowerment, growth, love and the ups and downs of being a dreamer,” Rose reflects. “I only ever want to create music that feels 100 percent honest and raw. I can relate to each of these songs, and it is my proudest work yet, so I hope it makes people feel something and gives them hope for the future.”

Taking after her heroes -- Patty Loveless, Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter and others -- Flemington, N.J., native Rose got her start as a child as a member of a Conway Twitty tribute band. After she graduated high school in 2012, she packed up and moved to Nashville, choosing to focus on her songwriting. After signing a deal with the performance rights organization SESAC, she released her debut single in 2019.