Elle King Says Dierks Bentley ‘Totally Changed My Career, and Even My Life’

Elle King and Dierks Bentley have become one of country music's best buddy acts, with a musical friendship that started back in 2016 when they put out "Different for Girls." That collaboration landed on Bentley's Black album and was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Not only was the song a big hit for Bentley, but King describes it as her first big entry point into the country genre, giving her a chance to pursue a musical style that had always been close to her heart. She's since gone on to find country chart-topping success again with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," a duet with Miranda Lambert, and is now moving towards the release date for her very first country project, which she describes as "my favorite album I've ever made."

King's next album includes another Bentley collab, the newly-released "Worth a Shot." Speaking to ET Online, King says that including Bentley on the track list of her country project was a no-brainer.

"Now that I'm putting out my own country record, I feel like I couldn't do it without honoring the person that's really brought me into the country music world," King said, standing beside Bentley for a joint interview. "And totally changed so much about my career, and even my life."

"I'm not talking about him," she jokingly clarified, pointing towards Bentley, as the two dissolved into laughter.

Bentley and King will take their buddy dynamic to the screen as they host the 2022 CMA Fest TV special, which will be filmed during the Nashville-based CMA Fest musical festival in June.

"They asked us if we would wanna host together, and it was an immediate yes for me, because anything I do with Elle doesn't feel like work. It's just fun," Bentley explains.

"I'm just trying to get a free ticket into the show," King jokes.

See Inside Dierks Bentley's Southwestern Mansion: