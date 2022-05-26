Dierks Bentley and Elle King will team up to host the CMA Fest television broadcast in 2022.

The Country Music Association announced the hosts for the annual television broadcast in a press release Thursday morning (May 26). CMA Fest is slated to air on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on ABC beginning at 8PM ET.

2022 marks the first year of hosting the annual special for both Bentley and King.

“I’m thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern says. “They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”

“We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer's must-see music event, 'CMA Fest,'" says Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in country music."

Bentley and King first teamed in 2016 for a duet titled "Different for Girls." Most recently, they have recorded and released a new collaboration titled "Worth a Shot."

CMA Fest 2022 is set to run from June 9-12 in Nashville. The massive annual event brings some of country music's most fervid fans together in Music City every year for four days of performances, surprise collaborations, fan club parties, meet and greets with the stars and more.

In addition to hosting the CMA Fest television special, both Bentley and King are slated to perform as part of the lineup at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 12.

