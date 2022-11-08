Election Day 2022: Country + Americana Artists Cast Their Ballots

Today (Nov. 8) marks Election Day in the United States, when millions of Americans head to the polls to cast their vote. The midterms are comprised of hundreds of elections in both state and local governments, including races that determine what candidates will fill seats within the House of Representatives, Senate and Congress.

As citizens across the country cast their ballots and patiently await for the results to come in, many artists are taking to social media to document their voting experiences and encourage others to exercise their right to vote.

Trisha Yearwood, Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves are just a few of the talented country and Americana artists who have shared photos and stories online during the early hours of Election Day 2022.

Take a look at what these country and Americana artists are sharing on their social media pages today. This photo gallery will be updated throughout the day.