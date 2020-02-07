‘East Nasty’, New TV Drama Set in East Nashville, in the Works

A new country music drama based around the trendy neighborhood of East Nashville is in development. Called East Nasty, the show borrows its title from the affectionate nickname the real-life residents of that part of town have bestowed on the area.

The new series is a project from 20th Century Fox Television, writer Jamie Rosengard and showrunner Karin Gist. East Nasty will focus around two best friends, "one a black, queer singer-songwriter, and one a seemingly tailor-made country musician from a deeply religious family — struggling alongside other musical misfits for a place at the table," a press release reads. "Though they don’t fit the face or sound of conservative country music, they will fight to lend their unique voices to a genre steeped in tradition and history."

So far, most details including the series' casting have yet to be announced. Although not much is known about the show, it will be the first to focus directly on the neighborhood known to embrace country music artists and culture that live outside the mainstream.

East Nasty will likely appeal to viewers of Nashville, the country music-oriented drama that aired on ABC from 2012 to 2016 and on CMT from 2017 to 2018. That show followed a cast of (albeit, more mainstream) country music characters as they navigated their careers and lives in Music City.