Luke Combs and Drew Parker’s Friendship Started at a Show Few People Saw

Rising artist Drew Parker can count country star Luke Combs among his close friends. Parker — who co-wrote Jake Owen's hit "Homemade" and is currently promoting a single of his own, "While You're Gone" — co-wrote Combs' song "1, 2 Many," but their friendship dates back well beyond their time as co-writers.

Parker and Combs have known each other for about seven years, Parker shared during a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights. He was still living in Georgia at the time — Parker didn't move to Nashville until 2015 — and he'd been booked to open for Combs at a venue in Rome, Ga.

“We met in the green room and hit it off," Parker tells ToCN hosts Evan and Amber, "and have been close friends ever since."

Clearly, both men were early in their careers at the time: According to Parker, only about 40 people attended that show. Still, it was a big night for the pair, personally.

In addition to his 11 No. 1 singles, Combs is known for being able to shotgun a beer pretty dang quickly. Despite their years of friendship, Parker admits he still can't beat Combs at the feat.

Across Combs' two albums, Parker has co-written four songs with Combs. In addition to "1, 2 Many," which features Brooks & Dunn, Parker is a writer on Combs' newest chart-topper, "Forever After All."

