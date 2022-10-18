15 Doug Stone Songs That Will Transport You Back to the 90s

In March 1990, Doug Stone took his first steps into the country music world with the release of his self-titled debut album. His lead single, "I'd Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)," became a massive success, hitting the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Songs chart and positioning him as one of the most intriguing new artists of the decade.

Over the next few years, the Georgia native continued to build on that initial success with a string of hits, including eight No. 1 singles. In 1992, his career trajectory was almost derailed after illness caused him to cancel multiple shows and appearances. After doctors discovered numerous blockages in his heart, Stone underwent quadruple bypass surgery in Nashville. Thankfully, he was able to recover and released his third record, From the Heart, just a few months later.

Stone's love for country music started early — he began learning how to play the guitar at the age of five. He earned a slot opening for the late Loretta Lynn when he was just seven years old, a moment that only reinforced his drive to make country music the center of his life.

Fans can catch Stone out on the road as he continues to perform his biggest hits while also prepping a batch of new music to come. Until then, let's take a look back at these 15 Doug Stone songs from the 1990s that showcase his incredible talents.