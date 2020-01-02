Dollywood Sued By Guest Following Trolley Crash

Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood, is facing a new lawsuit. The new legal action stems from a trolley accident in December of 2018 that left the suit's plaintiff with injuries.

A female Dollywood guest claims, according to TMZ, that she was traveling on a Dollywood-operated trolley going from the Pigeon Forge, Tenn., theme park to the nearby Dollywood DreamMore Resort in bad weather. The plaintiff says multiple passengers on the trolley voiced concerns about the rain, fog and generally poor visibility to the driver; however, instead of stopping the trolley, the driver continued along the route and collided with a concrete pole.

Thirty-five people were on the trolley when it crashed at about 8PM that evening. The woman who is suing Dollywood and five other passengers suffered injuries in the crash; the plaintiff herself was sent to a nearby medical center in an ambulance.

The unnamed woman is suing Dollywood for $250,000 to cover her medical bills, and to account for her injuries and pain and suffering. Dollywood has faced a number of lawsuits throughout the years, most recently in the fall. Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc. sued Parton's theme park over its use of "Christmas Time Is Here," from the holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas, in its annual holiday play.

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Dollywood has been an operating theme park since 1961. The park features a number of amusement park rides, alongside traditional crafts and entertainment local to the area as well as several seasonal concerts and musical events each year.

