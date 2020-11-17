Dolly Parton's springtime donation to COVID-19 research at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center made a big impact: The $1 million from the country icon partially funded work that helped develop one of the leading vaccine candidates in the fight to end the pandemic.

Parton's friend, Dr. Naji N. Abumrad of the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation, shared with the singer "that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton explained when she announced her donation and encouraged others to give if they could, too. That research, per the New England Medical Journal, helped the biotechnology company Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to be 94.5 percent effective against the virus.

Parton has not commented on the news, but fans on social media have heaped praise on her nonetheless:

According to CNN, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was given to 15,000 trial participants, only five of whom developed the virus over the course of several months; none of those five became severely ill. Conversely, of the 15,000 trial participants who received a placebo, 90 developed COVID-19, 11 of whom developed a severe form of the virus.

Per Moderna, the vaccine did not produce any serious side effects, though a small percentage of the participants who received it developed head and body aches. The company plans to apply for authorization of the vaccine through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "soon," after compiling additional safety data.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is one of two promising options. Another, developed by Pfizer, is proving more than 90 percent effective against the virus, according to early research data. Moderna's vaccine, however, may prove more practical, as it can be stored at -4 degrees Fahrenheit — a common temperature for storing vaccines — instead of -103 degrees Fahrenheit, as is required for the Pfizer vaccine.